    NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Expected to Draw Interest from Lakers, Warriors, Mavs, More

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 21, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 18: Rudy Gay #22 of the Utah Jazz brings the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first half of their game March 18, 2023 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)
    Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

    After being traded twice in the span of a week, Rudy Gay will finally get to choose his own destination for the 2023-24 season after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    It seems he won't lack for suitors.

    Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans are all expected to express interest in Gay once he clears waivers.

