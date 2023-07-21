NBA Rumors: Rudy Gay Expected to Draw Interest from Lakers, Warriors, Mavs, More

Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

After being traded twice in the span of a week, Rudy Gay will finally get to choose his own destination for the 2023-24 season after being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It seems he won't lack for suitors.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans are all expected to express interest in Gay once he clears waivers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.