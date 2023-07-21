Deion Sanders Had 2nd Successful Surgery to Remove Blood Clots, Tracey Edmonds Says

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds said the Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback had a second successful surgery to remove blood clots this week.

Edmonds posted the following Friday on Instagram regarding the procedure and Sanders' condition:

"Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!! We thank you for giving #CoachPrime Deion Sanders the strength to fight these challenges and we have Faith that you will give him the VICTORY! We are so GRATEFUL for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have blessed him on his road to recovery! And we thank ALL OF YOU for your BEAUTIFUL prayers! They bring tears to my eyes when I read them and they fill us with HOPE and STRENGTH! God bless all of you!"

According to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Sanders had the surgery Thursday to remove blood clots in one of his legs after previously undergoing surgery last month to remove blood clots from his left thigh and below his left knee.

Additionally, Sanders said Thursday's surgery would result in the straightening of two toes on his left foot after he previously had to have two toes on that foot amputated due to blood clots.

The surgery rendered Sanders unable to attend Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday, leaving defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to represent the team instead.

Despite the trials and tribulations Sanders has gone through this offseason from a health perspective, he vowed to be ready for the Buffaloes' season-opening game at TCU on Sept. 2, saying: "I promise you when we go to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team. I promise you that."

The 55-year-old Sanders is best known for a Hall of Fame playing career that saw him earn eight Pro Bowl nods, six first-team All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl wins and one NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington and the Baltimore Ravens.

He broke into major college coaching in 2020 with HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Jackson State. He instantly turned the struggling program around, going 4-3 in his first season, 11-2 in 2021 and 12-1 in 2022.

That success led to an offer from Colorado to become its new head coach, and Sanders jumped at the opportunity in December.

Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season in which they went 4-2, the Buffaloes have not posted a winning record since going 10-4 in 2016.

Last season was one of the worst in program history, posting a 1-11 record, but the hiring of Sanders elicited hope that a quick turnaround could occur.