Cardinals Rumors: Nolan Arenado Won't Be Traded at Deadline Unless 3B Requests Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals plan to be sellers at the trade line, but the list of available players likely will not include 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado.

It is believed the Cardinals will not trade the third baseman unless Arenado requests it, and there is "no sign of that yet," according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

That conclusion was backed by Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, who said he doubted an Arenado trade would happen, per The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Arenado is signed through 2027. In his third season with the Cardinals, he is slashing .289/.338/.529 through 92 games. For the first time in 11 seasons, it doesn't look like he's destined for the NL Gold Glove (his runs saved total is currently an uncharacteristic -5.)

Mozeliak confirmed to Martin Kilcoyne in "The Kilcoyne Conversation" on July 12 that the Cardinals plan to sell at the trade deadline.

"Right now, I can tell you we're going to trade people," Mozeliak said (h/t The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.) "I just don't know if it's going to be household names or more of guys who are just not likely to be here next year."

This week, however, Mozeliak said "I don't have any intentions of trading anybody like" Arenado or 2022 MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, per Woo.

Unless Arenado decides he wants out, it looks like he might be sticking with the Cardinals for the rest of 2023.