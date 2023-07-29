1 Trade Each NFL Team Should Consider Before the 2023 Season Starts

0 of 32

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

With all 32 NFL teams in the throes of training camp, every team is looking at their roster under a microscope.

Specifically, they are looking to trim their roster down to 53 players and put themselves in position for the season. The forced cutdown date makes teams really take stock of who they want to carry on the active roster and who might be better suited elsewhere.

This time of year, there are typically a few trades that take place.

Sometimes it's a team simply looking to get something in return for a player they may consider cutting or needs a change of scenery. Other teams are looking for that player that might help them round out a position room.

Finding a deal that makes sense for both sides can be a challenge, but there's still at least one idea that's worth throwing out to another team for all 32 teams in the league based on roster, need and 2023 outlook.