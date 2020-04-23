CJ Henderson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

CJ Henderson, Florida

CB2

STRENGTHS

—A true man coverage cornerback with ideal size (6'1", 204 lbs) and speed (4.39-second 40-yard dash); should be an instant NFL starter.

—All-day athleticism to keep up with any receiver; excellent deep speed but also has loose, fluid short-area movements with excellent closing burst.

—Great at jumping and attacking the ball in the air; takes away bigger targets with the timing and height of his vertical skills.

—Was among the best cornerbacks in the country as a sophomore in 2018; exceptional talent and instincts.

—Game-ready press-coverage skills; uses his length well and is fast enough to turn and run if a receiver slips his jam.

—Effective blitzer coming off the edge.

—Played exclusively out wide and was matched up against the best receivers in the SEC.

WEAKNESSES

—Missed tackles when coming up to stop the run can be an issue, as he doesn't wrap up well or play with his eyes up at the point of attack.

—Tries to bait quarterbacks into mistakes by playing off in coverage; must tighten his coverage windows.

—Could stand to add strength to better stick receivers to the line of scrimmage in press coverage.

—Played in 2019 like he had already made it; needs to get back to 2018 aggressiveness.

OVERALL

Henderson is a special cornerback prospect with the height, weight, length, speed and overall athleticism to compete at a high level early in his NFL career. If he adds strength and plays with more consistency at the line of scrimmage, Henderson could become a Pro Bowl-level shutdown cornerback.

GRADE: 93

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Peters