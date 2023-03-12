Rams Trade Rumors: Stafford, Donald, Kupp Likely LA's Only Untouchable Players

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly open for business.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Rams will be one of the offseason's biggest sellers as the team looks for more financial flexibility, but "several teams" believe quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald remain untouchable.

The Rams haven't done much to hide their intention to shed salary this offseason. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Allen Robinson II have been included in trade speculation, and the team already moved on from linebacker Bobby Wagner.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi said on the Pat McAfee Show that Stafford was even available, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

"We're going to definitely rely on Matthew. He's definitely one of our pillars," general manager Les Snead said Thursday, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "He's definitely someone we're going to rely on … as we remodel this."

He also suggested as much for Kupp and Donald, underscoring the most recent report from Fowler.

Kupp, Donald and Stafford were three of the key pieces in the Rams' run to the Super Bowl title during the 2021 campaign and will forever be franchise legends as a result. There are some health questions with Stafford and Kupp in particular after they each missed time in 2022, but keeping the three together could help the team tread water in 2023 even with losses elsewhere.

Donald is one of the best defensive players in NFL history, while Kupp led the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16) in his last full season in 2021.

If they can all remain healthy, the trio of veteran stars are talented enough to be a factor in the NFC West even if the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are coming off postseason appearances and figure to be playoff factors again in 2023.