Devin White Not Practicing at Bucs' Mandatory Minicamp amid Trade Request, Rumors

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Linebacker Devin White showed up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers mandatory minicamp Tuesday but did not participate in practice.

According to Bailey Adams of PewterReport.com, White's attendance and non-participation could be his way of avoiding fines while also protesting the fact that he is slated to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2023.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported in April that White requested a trade from the Bucs because he was "fed up" with the team.

Shortly after the report came out, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Tampa is "not trading" White.

The Bucs selected White with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 draft out of LSU, and he has established himself as one of the league's top linebackers since then.

In 2020, White was a key part of a Buccaneers defense that won the Super Bowl, and he had his best statistical season as well with a career-high 140 tackles and 9.0 sacks en route to being named a second-team All-Pro

He followed that in 2021 with his only Pro Bowl selection when he recorded 128 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Tampa Bay exercised the $11.7 million option in his contract for 2023, but White isn't signed beyond that and can become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Last year, White registered 124 tackles and 5.5 sacks, giving him his third consecutive campaign with at least 120 stops.

The Buccaneers went just 8-9 last season, but they won the NFC South and reached the playoffs before getting walloped by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady retired, leaving the Bucs with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask under center. Still, they have a chance to contend in the NFC South again this season due to uncertainty surrounding the other teams in the division.

The Bucs managed to re-sign linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Jamel Dean in free agency, meaning they are set to bring back largely the same defense they had last season.

White is a key part of the equation, though, and trading him would be a major blow to a unit that was among the most underrated in the league during Brady's tenure.

Based on what White did Tuesday, he and the Buccaneers could be in for a standoff with him potentially not practicing until the team either signs him to a new contract or trades him.