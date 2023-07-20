Colts' Jim Irsay 'Happy' After Daniel Snyder Sells Commanders: 'I Think It's Great'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Aside from Washington Commanders' fans everywhere, there's one person that's particularly enthusiastic following Daniel Snyder's sell of the franchise.

And that person is longtime Indianapolis Colts' owner Jim Irsay.

Snyder completed the $6.05 billion sale—a record sum— to private equity investor Josh Harris on Thursday after NFL owners voted to approve the deal at a special session. Snyder purchased the franchise back in 1999.

Irsay did not try to hide his glee following the session.

"We're very happy," he told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"I think it's great," he added later.

Irsay was never a huge fan of Snyder—who created a lot of enemies during his time as an owner—and spoke out against him on numerous occassions.

During attorney Mary Jo White's investigation into Snyder and the Washington franchise over sexual harassment allegations and financial improprieties, Irsay advocated for the league to remove him as an owner and doubled down on it.

"I don't not feel it's in the best interests of the shield and the NFL," Irsay said back in October of 2022.. "This is not how we should be represented, and it's regrettable that we have to be in this position."

Ultimately, Irsay got his wish of Snyder leaving the NFL but the former Washington owner was still able to make a huge profit after originally paying $800 million for the franchise, despite the findings of White's investigation.

The findings were released Thursday and White revealed that the Commanders withheld revenue it should have shared with other franchises and that Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee.

Snyder was fined $60 million by the NFL as part of the closing of his sale.