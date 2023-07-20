Jets' Robert Saleh on Dalvin Cook Rumors: 'Never Want to Say No to a Great Player'

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In an offseason already ripe with offensive upgrades, the New York Jets still might not be done.

In recent days, the Jets have been linked with free-agent running back Dalvin Cook, whom the Minnesota Vikings released earlier this offseason. The MMQB's Albert Breer listed the Jets as one of the favorites to land the four-time Pro Bowler.

When asked about the connection Thursday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn't too revealing, but he had some praise for the former Minnesota star.

"Obviously, you never want to say no to a great player," Saleh said. "I'll leave [general manager] Joe [Douglas] to that one."

During a recent appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show," Breer also linked Cook with a couple other AFC East contenders in the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.

Breer reported that Miami came very close to acquiring the 27-year-old via trade back in March but got cold feet at the last minute before the Vikings ultimately decided to release him.

Cook landing with the Jets would be a stick in the eye for both of those teams and catapult New York as one of the favorites to win the division title along with Buffalo and Miami.

The Jets certainly could use someone of Cook's skillset next season, particularly in the early going as they try to ease budding star Breece Hall back into the fray after he tore his ACL and suffered a meniscus injury in the middle of a brilliant rookie campaign.

If they are to land Cook, Breer reports that the former second-round pick is likely going to sign for somewhere around the $6 million per season range, as David Montgomery and Miles Sanders did in free agency earlier this offseason.

Cook was scheduled to make about $12.6 million next season in Minnesota, per Spotrac.

He is coming off a fourth-consecutive season of at least 1,100 yards on the ground. He rushed for 1,173 yards last year to go along with eight touchdowns while adding 39 receptions, 295 yards and two more scores in the passing game.

Cook would be joining an already potent offense in New York with former NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers taking over as the starting signal caller.