Giants' John Mara Says 'I Don't Like' NFL Night Games in Letter to Upset Fan

Giants' John Mara Says 'I Don't Like' NFL Night Games in Letter to Upset FanJuly 20, 2023
The New York Giants have three night games at MetLife Stadium scheduled for the 2023 season, and one fan not happy with NFL decision makers sent a letter to team co-owner John Mara to complain about the schedule.
Mara, who told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post (h/t ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio) that he tries to respond to every letter he receives, responded to the fan's letter writing that he also doesn't enjoy night games.
"I have your letter and I certainly understand your disdain for night games," Mara wrote. "I don't like them either! On the other hand, if your team is playing most of its games at 1:00PM it usually means you are not doing very well.
"In any event, I hope we give you enough of a reason to want to attend our games in person regardless of what time they are scheduled."
The Giants are slated to kick off the 2023 season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium at 8:20 pm. ET on Sept. 10. They will also host matchups against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET and against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
New York also has two night games scheduled away from home—Sept. 21 against the San Francisco 49ers and Oct. 15 against the Buffalo Bills.