Giants' John Mara Says 'I Don't Like' NFL Night Games in Letter to Upset Fan

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Giants have three night games at MetLife Stadium scheduled for the 2023 season, and one fan not happy with NFL decision makers sent a letter to team co-owner John Mara to complain about the schedule.

Mara, who told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post (h/t ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio) that he tries to respond to every letter he receives, responded to the fan's letter writing that he also doesn't enjoy night games.

"I have your letter and I certainly understand your disdain for night games," Mara wrote. "I don't like them either! On the other hand, if your team is playing most of its games at 1:00PM it usually means you are not doing very well.

"In any event, I hope we give you enough of a reason to want to attend our games in person regardless of what time they are scheduled."

The Giants are slated to kick off the 2023 season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium at 8:20 pm. ET on Sept. 10. They will also host matchups against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET and against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

New York also has two night games scheduled away from home—Sept. 21 against the San Francisco 49ers and Oct. 15 against the Buffalo Bills.