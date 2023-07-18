X

    Red Sox Rumors: Starting Pitcher, 7th-Inning Reliever Targeted at MLB Trade Deadline

    Doric SamJuly 18, 2023

    FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: A detailed view of the Boston Red Sox logo on the field at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 27, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
    Megan Briggs/Getty Images

    As this season's MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, the Boston Red Sox are exploring ways to improve their roster, but they reportedly won't be making a splashy move.

    According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, there's a belief Boston's "priorities are two things that might not cost a ton to acquire," which are a starting pitcher for the back end of the rotation and a right-handed seventh-inning reliever.

    Bradford went on to state that the Red Sox "seem content in riding with" their current rotation which consists of Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Kutter Crawford while they wait for Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock to return from the injured list. He mentioned that Boston is hoping for "the integration of a Rich Hill-type," naming the Pittsburgh Pirates starter who likely wouldn't cost much to acquire amid a middling season.

    As for improving the bullpen, the Red Sox reportedly could be eyeing a group of relievers from another American League team.

    "Keep an eye on the [Chicago] White Sox list of potentially-available relievers, Reynaldo Lopez, Keynan Middleton, and, yes, Joe Kelly (who returns from the injured list this week)," Bradford wrote.

    At 51-44, the Red Sox sit in fourth place in the AL East but they're just 1.5 games out of the second wild card spot. Boston is 11-2 in its last 13 games and looks to be peaking at the right time:

    J.P. Long @SoxNotes

    Red Sox MLB rankings since June 30:<br><br>.833 win % (1st)<br>10 wins (1st)<br>6.4 runs per game (1st)<br>.308 AVG (1st)<br>.359 OBP (2nd, 1st in AL)<br>.542 SLG (1st)<br>.901 OPS (1st)<br>20 HR (4th, 1st in AL)

    The Red Sox also have more of an opportunity to string together some wins this week, as they're currently in a series against the MLB-worst Oakland A's (25-71) and they will play a three-game series this weekend against the New York Mets (43-50), who have lost four of their last five games.

    While Boston likely won't be making headlines around the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the team is clearly one to keep an eye on down the stretch of the season as the playoff race heats up.