Saquon Barkley Rumors: Giants RB Won't Report to Camp After Lack of New Contract

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley won't be reporting to training camp after he and the organization couldn't come to terms on a new, long-term contract, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Barkley, 26, had the franchise tag placed on him earlier this offseason and has yet to sign the tender in hopes of getting a multi-year deal but the two sides couldn't agree to anything ahead of Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Pro Bowler has already been absent from OTAs and mandatory minicamp as part of the standoff and sitting out next season isn't out of the question for him, per past reports.

Barkley now has the option to either sign the franchise tag tender or not play next season. And considering that the tag is worth $10.1 million for next season—leaving him tied for the seventh-highest paid player at the position—it'd be hard to imagine him walking away from that money.

The Giants seem to agree with ESPN's Jordan Raanan reporting that the organization is banking on the star running back doing so and hoping the situation doesn't create a distraction big enough to hurt their season.

The franchise reportedly offered Barkley a deal during the season that would have been close to $14 million per year with bonus and incentives. But guarantees and the structure of the deal was what put negotiations on hold until the offseason.

And the Giants never offered him a contract of $22.2 million guaranteed, which was reportedly the magic number, per Raanan.

"It's all about respect," Barkley said when talked to Raanan earlier in the offseason.

Since he hasn't signed a contract, Barkely can't be fined if he doesn't attend training camp. That means that New York will enter camp with a backfield composed of Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell and fifth-round rookie Eric Gray.

Not exactly ideal when you have one of the five best running backs in the NFL.

Barkley wasn't alone Monday afternoon as fellow star running back Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders also couldn't come to an agreement on a long-term deal after he led the league in rushing yards last season.

Jacobs has also been holding out thus far and will continue to do so through training camp.

Both of their struggles come as part of a league-wide devaluation of running backs, with organizations not wanting to pay the big bucks to one of the most punished positions on the field.

Out of the six players that got tagged this year, only Barkley, Jacobs and Dallas running back Tony Pollard did not reach a long-term deal.

Barkley finished fourth in the NFL with a career-high 1,312 rushing yards last season and ran for 10 touchdowns. He also tied for the team lead with 57 receptions and is a two-time Pro Bowler.