NBA Summer League 2023 MVP: Rockets' Cam Whitmore Wins Coveted Award

AP Photo/John Locher

Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore has dazzled on both ends of the floor throughout the NBA summer league in Las Vegas, and it earned him the 2023 Summer League MVP award:

Whitmore helped lead the Rockets to a 5-0 record and a berth in the summer-league championship, where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

The No. 20 pick in this year's draft, Whitmore was originally projected as a lottery pick before questions about his health caused him to tumble down draft boards. He has played with a chip on his shoulder throughout summer league, and he seized the chance to shine when the Rockets shut down Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason after the first two games.

Whitmore has averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game in Las Vegas. In Sunday's semifinal win over the Utah Jazz, he stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

The Villanova product looks like a strong addition to the Rockets' young core, which has been on full display this summer.

The 2022 No. 3 pick, Smith was far and away the best player on the floor during his limited time, averaging 35.5 points in his two games. Eason also dominated with averages of 23.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. 2023 No. 4 pick Amen Thompson looked solid before an ankle injury shut him down for the remainder of the session.

It remains to be seen how it all will come together under Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, who was hired this offseason to replace Stephen Silas. However, it's clear that the future is bright in Houston, and Whitmore is one of the reasons for that.