LSU's Angel Reese Honored with Baltimore Basketball Court Dedication After NCAA Title

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Angel Reese is officially a hometown hero.

The LSU women's basketball superstar had a basketball court dedicated in her name by officials in Baltimore County, Maryland, where she grew up. The court resides at the Scott's Branch Recreation Activity Center in Randallstown.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the court will be called "Angel Reese Court" and is just one piece of the county's investment in youth recreation and athletics, "so that we are investing in our young people and we are investing in our next Angel Reese."

In her first season with the Tigers, Reese became an automatic sensation, being named a First-Team All-American while also leading the program to their first-ever national title with a dominant display in the NCAA Tournament.

She even won Best Breakthrough Athlete at this year's ESPYs.

And although she's become the "Bayou Barbie," Reese always reps Baltimore and the DMV area wherever she's gone.

"I go to LSU but Baltimore - Randallstown - is always home for me," she said.

Prior to arriving in Baton Rouge ahead of last season, Reese played her first two years of college ball at the University of Maryland following a standout career at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

An area already rich with basketball talent, Reese is the latest superstar to emerge out of Maryland. And now, her name will be immortalized for the next generation that comes and plays on her court.