Predicting the Next Wave of NBA Stars to Request a Trade

1 of 5

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Back in April, ESPN's Tim MacMahon brought word of a "fear" existing within the Dallas Mavericks organization that Luka Dončić "could consider requesting a trade as soon as the summer of 2024 if Dallas doesn't make significant progress by then."



It's conceivable the 24-year-old may not even wait that long, since the Mavericks, who didn't even make the play-in tournament this past season, could once again struggle to gain traction in the competitive Western Conference.



Dallas' offseason has been a bit of a mixed bag. Re-signing Kyrie Irving was a must, but anyone claiming to know what Uncle Drew's future holds is being willfully ignorant about his past. The Mavs got Grant Williams on a good deal, but he's more of a helpful role player than a difference-maker. Signing Seth Curry was puzzling; he's a good player, but this team desperately needed defense, not an undersized scoring guard.



What is Dallas' plan to enter the championship conversation? The Mavs went 5-11 when Dončić and Irving played together last season, so counting on them alone to figure this out is asking a lot. Can they afford to wait on the growth of Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper, or will they trade what little youth they have for established talent?



Dallas is in a tough spot, which is where no team with a megastar of Dončić's ilk should ever wind up. The Mavs have rarely resembled a championship contender during his five-year tenure—they have as many series wins as lottery trips (two apiece)—and if he can't see their vision coming together, he may soon want out of it entirely.

