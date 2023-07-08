Trade Ideas to Save NBA's Biggest Offseason Losers

0 of 5

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Let's be honest: The 2023 NBA offseason isn't yet old enough for there to be an extensive collection of irrevocable losers.

Present-day free agency makes it damn near impossible to dole out contracts that incite existential dread, and there's enough summertime runway left for inexplicable inertia and confounding depth charts to right themselves on the trade market. Rejoice accordingly.

Still, the offseason isn't all sunshine and puppies and homemade Fruity Pebbles-scented candles for everyone. Some teams are in the process of becoming losers—or, alternatively, delivering uninspiring summers relative to what should be internal expectations.

Their comeuppance for ending up in such precarious, unspectacular or indefensibly vulnerable positions? A hypothetical shake-up, ideated and executed courtesy of this tall, pale and awkward blogperson.

Every proposed trade will begin with why the headlining team is making its cameo. From there, we'll meander, purposefully, into the "Who says no?! Oh, wait, nobody! " of it all.

(*Please assume any deal that includes players already traded this offseason who can't be aggregated is taking place once the two-month window has passed.)