NBA Rumors: Raptors' Pascal Siakam Buzzing on Trade Market amid Hawks Interest

Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors just saw guard Fred VanVleet leave the team for greener pastures, and another star may be on the way out as well.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported that Pascal Siakam has been a consistent name in trade discussions and that the Atlanta Hawks are among the biggest suitors.

Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 71 games for the Raptors in 2022-23, earning the second All-Star nod in his career in the process. The 6'9" forward is entering the final season of a four-year deal.

The Hawks are an intriguing fit for Siakam, if Toronto were to make him available. The team just dealt John Collins, but adding Siakam could give Trae Young a major weapon as the team looks to improve on a 41-41 season that ended in a first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics.

The issue with dealing Siakam comes with longevity. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Siakam would not re-sign with a team who trades for him and prefers to stay in Toronto long-term. This does diminish his value, as it makes him a rental as opposed to a piece to build on.

When it comes to Toronto, they may be headed in a direction towards a full rebuild. The team has missed the playoffs in two out of the past three seasons and went 41-41 as well, losing to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

Siakam is set to make $37.8 million in 2023-24.