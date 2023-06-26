Winners and Losers from Hawks-Jazz John Collins Trade

0 of 5

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

For the last few years, few things indicated summer quite like the annual offseason John Collins trade buzz.

His time in the rumor mill feels about as long as his time in the NBA.

On Monday, mercifully, the Utah Jazz finally snagged him out of it.

What this amounts to, really, is the Atlanta Hawks simply giving Collins away (for flexibility on the cap sheet, but still).

For a player who turns 26 in September and who averaged 18.5 points and 8.7 rebounds in 30.6 minutes from his age-21 to age-24 seasons, the price comes as a bit of a surprise.

But several teams bracing for the incoming and more restrictive collective bargaining agreement may be looking to unload hefty salaries they don't deem absolutely necessary.

This may not be the last trade of this variety that we see over the next couple of years.

Before we step too far into the future, though, let's break down this deal with the tried-and-true winners and losers exercise.