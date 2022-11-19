John Collins Trade Rumors: Jazz Have Made Inquiry Into Hawks Forward

John Collins Trade Rumors: Jazz Have Made Inquiry Into Hawks ForwardNovember 19, 2022
The Utah Jazz have reportedly "shown interest" in a potential trade for Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins in recent weeks.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the latest update on the Collins rumors Friday:
The Rally @TheRally
"The Utah Jazz are another team, I'm told, that has made an inquiry and has shown interest in recent weeks and months."<br><br>NBA Insider <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> reports on trade talks surrounding Hawks big man John Collins. <a href="https://t.co/6L2PeTTXBX">pic.twitter.com/6L2PeTTXBX</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
