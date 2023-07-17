Bucs' Lavonte David: Baker Mayfield 'Great for Our Locker Room' amid Trask QB Battle

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker Mayfield earned a strong endorsement from teammate Lavonte David as he and Kyle Trask vie for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback job.

"Obviously, Baker already he's been 'the guy' and, you know, he's expected to live up to what everybody expected him to be," David said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via JoeBucsFan.com). "Baker is great for our locker room. I like the way Baker carries himself coming in with a ready-to-work mentality. Everybody loves him already and the way he approaches practice is great to see."

There's no question Mayfield has the edge in experience over Trask, who has thrown just nine passes in the NFL. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick is accustomed to life as a starter, and he knows the pressure that can come with carrying an entire franchise's hopes on your back.

Winning over the locker room will only go so far for Mayfield once the games get underway, though.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Chosen struck a similar tone about Mayfield heading into last year after having been critical of the veteran signal-caller. Mayfield subsequently made seven appearances before he requested and was granted his outright release.

You'd assume the 28-year-old has the inside track on Trask for Tampa Bay's Week 1 clash with the Minnesota Vikings. Whether he can maintain that position is another matter.