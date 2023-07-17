4 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 49

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Saturday's UFC on ESPN 49 event in Las Vegas was one of the lower-profile cards the promotion has put together this year, but it opened the door to a handful of fun matchups.

The biggest winner of the night was bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva, who tapped former champion Holly Holm with a choke in the second round of the main event. The win will springboard the Brazilian into the uppermost echelon of the division and potentially even into a title fight.

In the co-main event, Australian welterweight contender Jack Della Maddalena stayed unbeaten in the UFC with a hard-fought split decision win over short-notice opponent Bassil Hafez. The competitive nature of the win may have taken a bit of the wind out of his sails, but he remains one of the division's most exciting contenders and can expect nothing but big fights from here.

Several other fighters scored impressive wins on the card, including South Korean middleweight Junyong Park, who picked up a fourth-straight victory with a submission of Albert Duraev. That's the second-longest active streak in the division behind top contender Dricus Du Plessis, so he can expect a big name in his next fight.

The UFC matchmakers work in mysterious ways lately, but here are the fights we'd like to see when everybody has healed up.