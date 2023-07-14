Scoot Henderson Says Victor Wembanyama Has a Target on His Back 'Every Day' amid Hype

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson knows all of the hype surrounding fellow NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama will bring an added layer of scrutiny in the season ahead.

"Every day, every game. Definitely," Henderson said when asked by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor if the San Antonio Spurs big man will have a target on his back. "It's a lot of pressure being that guy and being just that high of a pick and being that kind of a talent. Not a lot of players have that height and that skill set. So, you're going to have a target on your back."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.