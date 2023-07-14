UFC vs. the World: The Best Dream Interpromotional Matchups

0 of 6

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Over the years, we've missed out on some huge MMA fights because the two athletes involved were signed to different promotions.

Some of the best examples of this involved heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, who fought for PRIDE and Strikeforce, but never made it to the UFC. Had the Russian and the UFC's top heavyweights not been locked up in restrictive contracts that made it possible for them to jump between promotions, we might have seen him battle the likes of Randy Couture, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez and others before he retired.

Instead, we missed out on what would have been some of the biggest heavyweight fights of all time.

Unfortunately, this problem isn't going to go away.

Promotions—the UFC being the worst offender—have and always will do whatever they can to lock their fighters into restrictive, long-term contracts. But let's imagine, for a few sweet minutes, that this wasn't the case. Let's pretend we live in a world where fighters are allowed to move freely from promotion to promotion, seeking out the biggest and most lucrative fights possible.

