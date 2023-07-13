CFB Rumors: Ed Orgeron Not Interested in Northwestern HC Job Despite Reports

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There are conflicting reports about Ed Orgeron's interest in Northwestern's head-coaching vacancy.

Bradley Locker of Inside NU reported Wednesday that the former LSU head coach "would have interest" in the job, though added that the Wildcats haven't contacted Orgeron.

But The Athletic's Bruce Feldman then noted that he spoke to Orgeron and there was "no truth to the report that he has any interest in the Northwestern coaching job nor has he heard from anyone at Northwestern."

The Wildcats are seeking a new head coach after firing Pat Fitzgerald amidst allegations of systemic hazing within the football program.

Orgeron, 61, last coached for LSU in the 2021 season. In parts of six years with the program he led the Tigers to a 51-20 record and a national championship in the 2019 season after going a perfect 15-0.

He also was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2005-07 (10-25 record) and USC on an interim basis in 2013 (6-2 record). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Northwestern State and has held a variety of coaching positions since, which has included stops at Arkansas, Miami, Syracuse and Tennessee, alongside the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

He was fired by LSU midway through the 2021 season, though he stayed on with the team through the end regular season. And he didn't to despair over the situation.

"[Athletic director] Scott Woodward is a friend of mine, and I have a lot of respect for the way they handled me. ... He said, 'Coach, you've got $17.1 million on your contract. We're going to give to you,'" Orgeron said back in Sept. 2022. "I said, 'What time do you want me to leave, and what door do you want me out of, brother?'"

It remains unclear if he would consider walking through the door at Northwestern.