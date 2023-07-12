Former Jaguars OL Will Richardson Reportedly Suspended 3 Games amid Free Agency

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Will Richardson has been suspended for the first three games of the 2023 NFL season, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

It's unclear what drew the ban.

Richardson last played for the Jaguars in 2021, appearing in 13 games and making two starts. Jacksonville released him ahead of the 2022 season.

