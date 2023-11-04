Cody Bellinger Declines Cubs' $12M Contract Option Ahead of 2023 MLB Free Agency

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A World Series champion and MVP is hitting the open market this offseason.

Cody Bellinger declined the $12 million mutual option for the 2024 campaign he had on his contract with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, per the team. That means he is an unrestricted free agent moving forward and will surely look to cash in on his excellent 2023 effort.

The Cubs' decision to sign him to a one-year deal with the mutual option was a low-risk move. If he returned to his previous form, he could help them contend for a playoff spot. And if he continued to struggle, it was not a long-term commitment.

Fortunately for Chicago's 2023 team, it turned out to be the former.

Bellinger slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases as the anchor of the team's lineup. His presence was a major reason the Cubs entered the stretch run as playoff contenders, and were able to finish over .500 (83-79) for the first time since 2020.

Bellinger is now an interesting case study as he hits free agency.

On the one hand, he was largely excellent this past year. It also wasn't long ago that he was one of the best players in the league with a resume that includes the 2019 National League MVP, the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, one Gold Glove and one Silver Slugger from his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He slashed .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs and 115 RBI during that MVP season, but his production quickly fell off in the following seasons.

While the Dodgers won the World Series in the shortened 2020 campaign, Bellinger hit just .239. Things continued to trend in the wrong direction in 2021 with a .165/.240/.302 slash line, 10 home runs and 36 RBI before he slashed .210/.265/.389 with 19 long balls in 2022.

That is how he became a low-risk, short-term pickup for a potential fringe contender in the Cubs.

The move paid off, but there will be more risk for the next team to sign him.

After all, his showing in 2023 means he will generate a larger contract offer. There is no guarantee he will be the dominant version he has shown at times, as the inconsistency throughout his career stands out.