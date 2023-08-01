Cardinals' Jack Flaherty Reportedly Traded to Orioles at 2023 MLB Deadline

Icon Sportswire

The St. Louis Cardinals are moving on from Jack Flaherty after seven seasons.

St. Louis is finalizing a deal to trade the veteran right-hander to the Baltimore Orioles, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Cardinals' decision to move on from Flaherty comes as little surprise amid the club's surprising downfall in the National League Central. St. Louis currently sits fifth in the division with a 47-60 record and isn't even close to contending for a playoff spot.

With the Cards on pace to miss the postseason for the first time since 2018, Flaherty was speculated as a trade candidate alongside Jordan Montgomery, who was traded to the Texas Rangers, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

Players like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Jordan Walker were never seriously considered movable given their value to a Cardinals team that could very easily bounce back in 2024.

Flaherty had been a staple in the Cardinals rotation since 2017 and he's in the midst of a decent 2023 campaign. In 20 starts, he is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 109.2 innings.

The 27-year-old's best season came in 2019 when he finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting after going 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 231 strikeouts in 196.1 innings.

With the Orioles legitimate contenders to win the AL East for the first time since the 2014 campaign, the franchise was in the market for a pitcher this summer to boost a rotation that also includes Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer, Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez.

Baltimore sits first in the division with a 65-41 record in part thanks to breakout performances from young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. With Flaherty on board, it now seems like sky is the limit for the O's.

As for the Cardinals, they will likely give young starters a shot to fill the void after Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz.