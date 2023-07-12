Yankees Announce Starr Insurance Jersey Patch, Partnership in Video

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are the latest MLB team to get in on having advertisements on their jerseys.

The team announced Wednesday that Starr Insurance has become a signature partner for the franchise and its logo will be featured with a patch on player jerseys.

The Yankees and Starr Insurance have had a business relationship since 2018 when the company was named the official insurance company of the storied franchise.

The company was founded in 1919 and was the first American-owned insurance enterprise in China. Its headquarters are located in New York.

As part of the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association ratified in 2022, teams were allowed to start selling jersey patch sponsorships. The deals went into effect this season.

The San Diego Padres were the first team to sign a sponsored jersey-patch deal when they partnered with Motorola. The Boston Red Sox signed a 10-year pact with Mass Mutual to use its logo on their jerseys.

The Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, Houston Astros, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels are among the teams that also have jersey-patch sponsorship deals.

The Yankees will debut the Starr Insurance jersey patch for their July 21 home game against the Kansas City Royals.