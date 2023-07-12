DK Metcalf Hypes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks' 'Whole Arsenal of Weapons on Offense'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

DK Metcalf does not seem bothered by potentially having to share the spotlight with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

In fact, he seems elated.

Metcalf hyped up his rookie teammate Tuesday during an interview with NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti before highlighting the Seattle Seahawks' "whole arsenal" of offensive weapons.

"I mean, just the type of person he is, first," Metcalf said of Smith-Njigba. "He's a great dude. And on the field, he's a great route runner, excellent hands. So, I think he's going to open the offense even more. Him and Zach Charbonnet is going to do, you know, amazing things at the running back position along with Ken Walker. We got a whole arsenal of weapons on offense, adding Bobby (Wagner) back on defense, you know, a leader for not only the defense but the whole team."

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba with the No. 20 pick in April's draft, pairing him with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to give Geno Smith a trio of high-powered wideouts. They then doubled down on adding offensive talent in the second round, nabbing running back Zach Charbonnet. The UCLA product is expected to share carries with 2022 second-round pick Kenneth Walker III to give the Seahawks a young, explosive 1-2 punch at running back.

Metcalf and Lockett both topped 1,000 yards receiving last season, while Walker went into four digits as a rusher. It will be interesting to see if their counting stats take a dip with the new influx of talent, but it appears Metcalf isn't too concerned at the moment.