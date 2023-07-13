Mets' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2023 MLB Season

1 of 3

Starling Marte

In the first season of a four-year, $78 million deal last year, Marte was one of the Mets best offensive players, posting a 133 OPS+ with 45 extra-base hits and 3.8 WAR while earning his second career All-Star selection. This season, he is hitting a punchless .256/.309/.336 for a 79 OPS+ and he has been a minus-0.3 WAR player in 82 games. Getting him on track as a table-setter for the offense would go a long way.

Brett Baty

With Eduardo Escobar traded to the Los Angeles Angels, Baty now has a clear runway to prove he can be the everyday guy at third base with a strong second half. The 23-year-old is hitting .244/.315/.354 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 234 plate appearances so far this year for a lackluster 86 OPS+, but his stellar track record of production in the minors suggests bigger things are coming.

Carlos Carrasco

If the Mets do decide to sell, a few strong starts from Carrasco coming out of the break could make him one of the easier pieces on the roster to move, and if they don't sell his performance will also be key in the starting rotation. The 36-year-old has a 5.16 ERA in 61 innings on the year, but he closed out the first half with eight shutout innings of three-hit ball on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He will be a free agent at season's end.