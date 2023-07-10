Lakers Rumors: HC Darvin Ham 'Impressed' Rivals; Playoff Win vs. Warriors Highlighted

Harry How/Getty Images

Lakers coach Darvin Ham had about as good of a rookie season on the sideline as one could hope for.

Never having worked in a head-coaching capacity at the NBA level, Ham handled what was a roller-coaster season in Tinsel Town as well as anyone could expect of someone of his position and experience.

Following a rocky start in which Los Angeles went 2-10 to open the campaign, Ham and his squad managed a magnificent second-half turnaround, not only making the postseason but going on a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed.

The Lakers took down the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies and the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors en route to the conference finals. And the rest of the league couldn't help but take notice of the team's first-year coach, according to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

"Rivals were impressed with the growth coach Darvin Ham showed throughout his first season, with his work against Memphis and, in particular, Golden State being highlighted," Woike wrote Monday.

Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, Ham had an extensive career as an assistant, starting with the Lakers in 2011 before eventually going to the Hawks and Bucks, with whom he won a title in 2021 under Mike Budenholzer.

Ham and the Lakers went 43-39 in his first season with the organization, but they did the majority of their damage following the trade deadline when they became a different team with the additions of Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, among others.

Now, heading into his second year at the helm, Ham will have arguably one of the best rosters in the league following the Lakers' strong display in free agency. Bringing in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes while also retaining Hachimura, Russell and Austin Reaves, they now have one of the best rotations around and will be looked at as prime contenders next season.