    NBA Exec: Lakers' Gabe Vincent 'Perfect PG to Play' with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 10, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Gabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat looks on during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers have been widely praised for their work this offseason, and one NBA executive was particularly laudatory about the signing of Gabe Vincent.

    The exec described Vincent as "the perfect point guard to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis" to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

    "[Vincent] doesn't need the ball, can shoot it and makes the right decisions," he said. "And, he can really defend."

    The executive drew a parallel to one of James' former Miami Heat teammates, Mario Chalmers. Chalmers was a two-time champion and featured on all four of Miami's NBA Finals teams during the Big Three era.

    Vincent is coming off a successful playoff run in which he averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

    Some regression is to be expected considering the 27-year-old is a career 33.9 percent shooter from deep who has yet to average double figures in scoring across the regular season.

    But Vincent will offer a nice change of pace in the backcourt to D'Angelo Russell, who typically looks to have a much more active role in the offense.

    He has averaged 5.5 assists per 100 possessions with a 17.9 percent usage rate over four years, per Basketball Reference. His profile leaves him well-suited to play alongside stars of James and Davis's caliber.

    Eugene Tulyagijja @Eugenetiwat_

    🏀 NBA Free Agency 📊<br><br>Here's a little glimpse into Gabe Vincent's offensive game, Great fit next to LeBron and AD. <a href="https://t.co/ceeWasgvgF">pic.twitter.com/ceeWasgvgF</a>

    Adding Vincent isn't the kind of move that significantly raises Los Angeles' ceiling on its own, but it could help to pay major dividends at the most critical points of the season.