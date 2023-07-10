NBA Exec: Lakers' Gabe Vincent 'Perfect PG to Play' with LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been widely praised for their work this offseason, and one NBA executive was particularly laudatory about the signing of Gabe Vincent.

The exec described Vincent as "the perfect point guard to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis" to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike.

"[Vincent] doesn't need the ball, can shoot it and makes the right decisions," he said. "And, he can really defend."

The executive drew a parallel to one of James' former Miami Heat teammates, Mario Chalmers. Chalmers was a two-time champion and featured on all four of Miami's NBA Finals teams during the Big Three era.

Vincent is coming off a successful playoff run in which he averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Some regression is to be expected considering the 27-year-old is a career 33.9 percent shooter from deep who has yet to average double figures in scoring across the regular season.

But Vincent will offer a nice change of pace in the backcourt to D'Angelo Russell, who typically looks to have a much more active role in the offense.

He has averaged 5.5 assists per 100 possessions with a 17.9 percent usage rate over four years, per Basketball Reference. His profile leaves him well-suited to play alongside stars of James and Davis's caliber.

Adding Vincent isn't the kind of move that significantly raises Los Angeles' ceiling on its own, but it could help to pay major dividends at the most critical points of the season.