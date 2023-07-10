Lakers Rumors: LA Eyed Dario Šarić Before He Signed Warriors Contract in Free Agency

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly expressed interest in forward Dario Šarić before he signed a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' interest in Šarić as they attempt to diversity their big-man rotation.

Šarić signed a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum with Golden State as he attempts to revive his value after a number of injury-plagued seasons.

The 29-year-old split last season with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, all career worsts. It was Šarić's first season since missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a torn ACL and his second consecutive campaign averaging under 10 points per game after topping that number each of his first four NBA seasons.

The Warriors have long been a safe haven for veterans looking to revive their careers, with Donte DiVencenzo being the most recent to parlay a one-year stop in Golden State into riches. DiVencenzo signed a four-year, $47 million deal with the New York Knicks earlier this offseason.

The Lakers are expected to shift their focus to a versatile scoring big man as they've already added the bouncy Jaxon Hayes to their rotation. Buha noted former Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood could be on their radar.

Wood averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last season but is one of the NBA's worst defensive bigs and has worn out his welcome in every stop in his professional career. He's an interesting buy-low candidate on a veteran's minimum deal because there will be little risk in bringing him into the rotation, but it's worth noting that the Lakers targeted Šarić before turning their attention to Wood.