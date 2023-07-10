US Women's Open Golf 2023: Allisen Corpuz Earns 1st Career LPGA Tour Win

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Allisen Corpuz made history with her first LPGA win.

Corpuz finished the U.S. Women's Open at 9-under 279 Sunday at Pebble Beach to become the first American since Brittany Lang in 2016 to win the event.

The Honolulu native won by three strokes over runners-up Charley Hull and Ji Yai Shin. Corpuz will now claim a $2 million payout, the largest in LPGA history.

LGPA Final Leaderboard and Payouts (per Golf Digest)

1: Allisen Corpuz, -9, $2,000,000

T2: Charley Hull, -6, $969,231

T2: Jiyai Shin, -6, $969,231

T4: Balley Tardy, -5, $482,136

T4: Nasa Hataoka, -5, $482,136

T6: Ayaka Furue, -4, $369,402.50

T6: Hyo Joo Kim, -4, $369,402.50

8: Hae Ran Ryu, E, $313,713

T9: Maja Stark, +1, $272,354.50

T9: Rose Zhang, +1, $272,354.50

Corpuz began playing professionally in 2021. Her best LPGA result prior to Sunday was a T4 finish at the Chevron Championship in April.

Among 156 competitors, Corpuz was the only player to come in below par on all four days of the Open, but she stumbled slightly early in the final round Sunday. The 25-year-old hit bogeys on the fourth and ninth holes to make the turn tied for first place.

Corpuz climbed back out into the solo lead with a birdie on the 10th before surging ahead with back-to-back birdies on holes 14 and 15.

Corpuz, whose cool head on Sunday helped her sink four 10-foot putts, was visibly emotional following the 18th hole.

Corpuz's golf career started at USC, where she played from 2016 to 2021. She is the second alum in program history to win a major championship.