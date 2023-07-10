Roster Holes Raiders Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

On the surface, it doesn't feel like the Las Vegas Raiders' primary goal will be to reach the postseason in 2023. Though the new front office of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler took over last offseason, their rebuild began, in earnest, this year.



The more likely scenario is that Las Vegas uses the coming season to evaluate younger players like free-agent addition Jakobi Meyers and rookies like Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker.



Some of the team's veteran additions, like Jimmy Garoppolo and O.J. Howard, will likely be used as placeholders to help facilitate the evaluation process.



Even if learning about and developing players is the ultimate goal for the coming season, Las Vegas could stand to address a couple more holes before training camp opens on July 25. We'll dive into those holes below and examine a few potential budget options—the Raiders have just $3 million in cap space—worth considering.

