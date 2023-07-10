Roster Holes Raiders Must Fill Before Training CampJuly 10, 2023
Roster Holes Raiders Must Fill Before Training Camp
On the surface, it doesn't feel like the Las Vegas Raiders' primary goal will be to reach the postseason in 2023. Though the new front office of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler took over last offseason, their rebuild began, in earnest, this year.
The more likely scenario is that Las Vegas uses the coming season to evaluate younger players like free-agent addition Jakobi Meyers and rookies like Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker.
Some of the team's veteran additions, like Jimmy Garoppolo and O.J. Howard, will likely be used as placeholders to help facilitate the evaluation process.
Even if learning about and developing players is the ultimate goal for the coming season, Las Vegas could stand to address a couple more holes before training camp opens on July 25. We'll dive into those holes below and examine a few potential budget options—the Raiders have just $3 million in cap space—worth considering.
Running Back
Running back won't be a weakness for the Raiders if two-time Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs is on the field in Week 1. However, Jacobs currently isn't with the team or technically even under contract.
Jacobs was given the franchise tag this offseason, has yet to sign his tender and only has until July 17 to work out a long-term extension with Las Vegas. If the latter doesn't occur, there's a chance that Jacobs won't suit up to start the season. "
"If there's not a long-term deal, I don't anticipate Josh Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don't know that he shows up Week 1," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told the Rich Eisen Show (starting at the 4:40 mark).
If Jacobs isn't in the fold during camp, the Raiders will have a big hole in the backfield. Ameer Abdullah hasn't been a full-time starter since 2017, Brandon Bolden is more of a special-teams guy at this point, and second-year back Zamir White remains largely unproven.
Las Vegas could rescind Jacobs' tag, which would free up $10.1 million in cap space and allow the Raiders to target a back like Dalvin Cook or Ezekiel Elliott on the open market. As things stand now, the Raiders might still be able to fit a back like Kareem Hunt or J.D. McKissinc onto the roster with a team-friendly deal.
Ideally, Jacobs will sign his tender or reach an agreement that gets him into camp. However, it would behoove the Raiders to have an insurance plan in place.
Pass-Rusher
Even after adding Wilson in the early first round, the Raiders could stand to add to their collection of pass-rushers. Prized 2022 free-agent addition Chandler Jones didn't come on until late in the season, and Las Vegas finished the year with only 27 sacks.
Wilson should eventually be the impact pass-rusher Las Vegas needs opposite Maxx Crosby. However, he's still an untested rookie coming off of a significant foot injury. Adding another veteran to the rotation would allow Las Vegas to work in Wilson slowly while still getting after opposing quarterbacks and properly evaluating other members of the defense.
Fortunately, there is no shortage of quality rotational pass-rushers still available. From former Raider Yannick Ngakoue to four-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston, Carlos Dunlap, Jadeveon Clowney and Robert Quinn, the Raiders have options.
The caveat is that pass-rushers don't come cheaply, and Las Vegas would have a hard time adding one with its current cap situation.
Still, fielding an improved pass rush would be a great move for the Raiders, who will be testing a revamped cornerback group this season after ranking 29th in pass defense a year ago.
Offensive Line
The offensive line wasn't as much of a liability in 2022 as it was the previous season. The line helped Jacobs become the league rushing champ, and it surrendered five fewer sacks than it did in 2021.
However, there's room for improvement along the line, especially if McDaniels is hoping to build a dominant unit up front for the long haul.
Rookie guard Dylan Parham, for example, was responsible for five penalties and six sacks allowed last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was responsible for only three sacks allowed but was called for 10 penalties, per PFF.
If Las Vegas can find the cap space, it would make plenty of sense to add an experienced veteran to the group. A seasoned starter like right tackle George Fant (60 career starts), for example, could serve as insurance and as a mentor for some of the younger players on the line.
Guard Rodger Saffold (173 starts) could fill the same role on the interior.
The line should be serviceable in 2023, but adding some more experience would help coach Carmen Bricillo grow his unit into one of the more dominant ones in the conference. It could also help protect the pocket-passing Garoppolo, spark a ground game that might not have Jacobs and aid in the evaluation of Las Vegas' offensive skill players.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.