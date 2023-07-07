Mavericks Rumors: Theo Pinson Return Unlikely, JaVale McGee Trade or Release Expected

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

As they look to return to contender status, an offseason of big change is expected to continue for the Dallas Mavericks as they keep building a supporting cast around Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić.

The organization isn't planning on bringing back free-agent wing Theo Pinson and is expected to deal away veterans Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee, according to league insider Marc Stein.

Dallas could also opt to release McGee if a market fails to materialize for the three-time champion.

Earlier in the week, The Athletic's Tim Cato reported that Hardaway Jr., McGee, and Richaun Holmes—who they officially acquired Thursday from the Sacramento Kings—are all on the trading block.

"There are three more players under contract — Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee, and Richaun Holmes — who Dallas is attempting to trade," Cato wrote. "Holmes is the likeliest of the three to stick around, while Hardaway and McGee can't be on Dallas' roster if the front office wants to conclude its offseason in the way they envisioned."

Hardaway Jr., has been a long-time piece of the Mavericks' core, having spent the last five seasons in North Texas but finds himself in a loaded position group for the organization that includes new additions Seth Curry as well as young talents like Jaden Hardy and Josh Green.

As for McGee, who just wrapped up his first season in Dallas, saw his minutes decrease dramatically from the previous few years, going from 15.8 minutes per game with Phoenix in 2022 to 8.5 last season.

He'll be the latest casualty of the Mavericks' reconstruction of their front court rotation, having already passed on bringing back Christian Wood and deciding to add Dereck Lively II and Grant Williams to the mix.

They have chosen to go the younger route at both positions to help fill out the rest of the roster around their two superstars and it doesn't look like that trend is ending stop anytime soon.