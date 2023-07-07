T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: I'll Be in Conversation as NBA's Best Player After 2023-24

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said Friday that he'll be in the conversation for the best player in the NBA when next season is over.

Edwards made the remarks while sitting in attendance for his team's summer-league game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Edwards has a ways to go before getting into that conversation, which is currently led by two-time NBA MVP and reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets. It also includes reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and two-time NBA MVP and 2020-21 NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, it's hard to ignore Edwards' star potential in addition to his clear upward trajectory. The former Georgia star doesn't turn 22 years old until August, but he's already made his first All-Star Game and just came off averaging 24.6 points per game.

Edwards has also helped turn around a formally moribund Timberwolves team and turned it into a perennial playoff contender after two straight postseasons.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Edwards lead the league in scoring and turn the Timberwolves into title contenders down the road.

Next season may be a bit ambitious for Edwards to enter the present-day GOAT conversation, but it's not impossible to see him make a giant leap next year either as his steady improvement continues.