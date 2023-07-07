MLB Futures Game 2023: Top Storylines and Prospects to Know

0 of 4

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Jackson Holliday was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

Twelve months later, he is the top prospect in baseball and the headliner of the 2023 MLB Futures Game.

Holliday leads the American League prospects against the National League on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, Peacock) in one of the first events of All-Star weekend in Seattle.

Pitchers will likely last just one inning in the seven-inning exhibition format, so the top names to watch are mostly hitters.

Holliday and others are looking to join Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Joey Gallo and Yoan Moncada as Futures Game MVPs.

Some of the Futures Game participants could be in the majors by the end of the season.

Corbin Carroll, Shea Langeliers, Jordan Walker, Elly De La Cruz, Anthony Volpe and Gunnar Henderson all participated in last year's event.