Red Sox's 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gail Burton

The Boston Red Sox have the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, which should give them a golden opportunity to add a high-ceiling young talent to a relatively thin farm system.

The Red Sox have chosen 14th twice before, getting a backup catcher in John Marzano in the 1984 draft before failing to sign prep outfielder Greg McMurtry two years later in the 1986 draft.

In recent drafts, the team has focused on high school hitters and college infielders, but a glaring need for pitching in the farm system could mean they take an arm if one of the draft's top pitchers falls into their laps.

So who might the Red Sox be targeting this time around?

Ahead, we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2023 MLB draft.