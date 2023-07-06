Red Sox's 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

Red Sox's 2023 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to TargetJuly 6, 2023
The Boston Red Sox have the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, which should give them a golden opportunity to add a high-ceiling young talent to a relatively thin farm system.
The Red Sox have chosen 14th twice before, getting a backup catcher in John Marzano in the 1984 draft before failing to sign prep outfielder Greg McMurtry two years later in the 1986 draft.
In recent drafts, the team has focused on high school hitters and college infielders, but a glaring need for pitching in the farm system could mean they take an arm if one of the draft's top pitchers falls into their laps.
So who might the Red Sox be targeting this time around?
Ahead, we've broken down three prospects who should be on their radar when their pick comes up in the 2023 MLB draft.
3B Aidan Miller, Mitchell High School (FL)
Aidan Miller has some of the best raw power among this year's high school class, but he is more than just an all-or-nothing slugger.
With a strong 6'2", 205-pound frame he makes consistent hard contact, and he performed well on the showcase circuit against elite-level competition last summer, showing the ability to catch up to top-of-the-scale velocity.
His strong arm and soft hands fit well at third base, and even if he does eventually have to move across the diamond to first base there is little doubt he has the offensive profile to still provide value even with a step down the defensive spectrum.
The biggest question here is whether he'll still be on the board at No. 14 overall.
IF Matt Shaw, Maryland
Matt Shaw has been frequently linked to the Red Sox in mock drafts throughout the spring, and he offers a versatile defensive profile with one of the highest floors among this year's college crop.
After a 22-homer season in 2022, he had an even better junior campaign, hitting .341/.445/.697 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 69 RBI and 18 steals in 19 attempts over 62 games.
He has seen time at second base, shortstop, third base and in the outfield during his time in college, and his best fit long-term might be as an offensive-minded super-utility player who is in the lineup everyday but doesn't settle in at any one position.
RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee
Chase Dollander was squarely in the conversation to go No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft after he went 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 79 innings during his sophomore season for a stacked University of Tennessee squad.
The 6'2", 200-pound right-hander still possesses some of the best pure stuff in the draft class with a fastball that touches 99 mph, a tight slider, a quality changeup and a slow curveball, and he continued to miss plenty of bats this spring with 120 punchouts in 89 innings.
However, his walk rate spiked from 4.2 to 7.8 percent this spring and inconsistent command led to a 4.75 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 17 starts.
There is still a very good chance he goes inside the top 10 based on talent alone, but if he does start to slip, it's hard to imagine a pitching-needy Red Sox organization would let him fall any further than No. 14.