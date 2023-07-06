Grading Lakers' Early Moves in NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Contract: Four years, $56.3 million



The Analysis: The Lakers easily could've come out of this summer owing Reaves nearly twice as much money for the same amount of time.



L.A. had matching rights on the restricted free agent, and word was L.A. was willing to go up to his max rate of nearly $100 million to put them to use. No one ever put their feet to the fire to see if that was totally true, but if that public posturing scared off potential suitors, it was a job well done.



It's possible that sooner than later this pact ranks favorably among the league's best deals. He made a near-All-Star turn after the All-Star break and kept looking the part in the postseason, where he averaged 16.9 points (on 46.4/44.3/89.5 shooting), 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 16 games.



If he merely matches that production, he's a major value at this rate. If he continues to develop—a distinct possibility for someone with just two NBA seasons under his belt—he's an absolute steal.



The Grade: A-plus

