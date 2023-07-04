Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 to Be Held Despite Cancellation amid Weather

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 to Be Held Despite Cancellation amid WeatherJuly 4, 2023
The show will go on after all for the men's event in the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
ESPN confirmed the action will get underway at 2 p.m. ET.
It initially looked like inclement weather forced the cancellation of the competition.
"I'm very disappointed to tell you that after speaking to the NYPD, we have to dismiss the crowd and the competition is not going to happen," organizers said, per Ronny Reyes of the New York Post. "It's too much of a lightning risk."
The New York Times' Liam Stack provided a look at how much the rain was hammering Coney Island in New York City:
Liam Stack @liamstack
The site of the Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island is flooding — rain water is rushing past ankle deep in some places. Almost everyone has now run away from the area. Organizers say they don't know when the men's contest will go on. <a href="https://t.co/R9ejFTgopF">pic.twitter.com/R9ejFTgopF</a>
Joey Chestnut would've been left unable to defend the Mustard Belt in pursuit of a 16th men's title, a sad day for America.
The weather at least held off long enough to see Miki Sudo crowned the women's champion for a ninth time. She was credited with eating 39.5 hot dogs, finishing well ahead of runner-up Mayoi Ebihara (33.5).
Even with the win, Sudo lamented her final total.
"The first couple minutes, I found myself watching [Ebihara], which I never want to do," she said. "I never want to be distracted by the other competitors. Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct."
Now, Chestnut will have the opportunity to join Sudo on the winner's podium.