X

    Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 to Be Held Despite Cancellation amid Weather

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 4, 2023

    NEW YORK, USA - JULY 04: 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is held in Coney Island of Brooklyn borough, New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    The show will go on after all for the men's event in the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

    ESPN confirmed the action will get underway at 2 p.m. ET.

    It initially looked like inclement weather forced the cancellation of the competition.

    "I'm very disappointed to tell you that after speaking to the NYPD, we have to dismiss the crowd and the competition is not going to happen," organizers said, per Ronny Reyes of the New York Post. "It's too much of a lightning risk."

    The New York Times' Liam Stack provided a look at how much the rain was hammering Coney Island in New York City:

    Liam Stack @liamstack

    The site of the Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island is flooding — rain water is rushing past ankle deep in some places. Almost everyone has now run away from the area. Organizers say they don't know when the men's contest will go on. <a href="https://t.co/R9ejFTgopF">pic.twitter.com/R9ejFTgopF</a>

    Joey Chestnut would've been left unable to defend the Mustard Belt in pursuit of a 16th men's title, a sad day for America.

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    they managed to keep playing at Wimbledon today but we canceled the hot dog eating contest. The revolution is over and we have lost

    The weather at least held off long enough to see Miki Sudo crowned the women's champion for a ninth time. She was credited with eating 39.5 hot dogs, finishing well ahead of runner-up Mayoi Ebihara (33.5).

    Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2023 to Be Held Despite Cancellation amid Weather
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    ESPN @espn

    MIKI SUDO EATS 39.5 HOT DOGS TO CLAIM HER NINTH NATHAN'S FAMOUS HOT DOG CONTEST‼️ <a href="https://t.co/17ttquQZRY">pic.twitter.com/17ttquQZRY</a>

    Even with the win, Sudo lamented her final total.

    "The first couple minutes, I found myself watching [Ebihara], which I never want to do," she said. "I never want to be distracted by the other competitors. Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct."

    Now, Chestnut will have the opportunity to join Sudo on the winner's podium.