Draymond Green: People Set Victor Wembanyama Up for Failure with Rookie All-Star Hype

Golden State Warriors veteran forward and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green relishes the opportunity to welcome San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to the league next season, but he thinks there's some unnecessary pressure on the French phenom.

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Green discussed Wembanyama and said he believes the projections that peg him to make an All-Star Game in his rookie year could have a negative effect on him.

"I think people are setting him up for failure like, 'Oh, he's gonna be an All-Star next year.' Man, it's hard to become an All-Star in this league. Now if he does, God be with him, more power to you," Green said around the 54-minute mark. "But to say he's gonna be an All-Star next year as if he don't have to figure this game out, I don't really buy that. I think he will be special, but an All-Star next year, I think that's a bit much."

However, the 33-year-old added that he believes Wembanyama already has a bright future ahead of him because of how the 7'3" big man can affect the game on the defensive end.

"But I'm gonna tell you what I think separates him from most and that will make him pretty special in its own right, separate from anything else that he can do: him as a rim protector," he said. "That is what I think most people aren't talking about and I actually think that's what separates him, because if all else fails... him as a rim protector is as elite as we have in the NBA. So you already have one thing that puts you in an elite category."

Green and the rest of the basketball world will get their first look at Wembanyama's transition to the NBA when he takes the floor for the Spurs during summer league in Las Vegas beginning on July 7.