Video: Eagles' Jordan Mailata Sings 'Isn't She Lovely' at His Own Wedding

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata tied the knot on Saturday night, and he put on a performance during the reception.

As his new wife danced with her father, Mailata sang a rendition of Stevie Wonder's hit "Isn't She Lovely."

A seventh-round pick in 2018 by the Eagles, Mailata is a former rugby player. The 6'8", 365-pound Australian has developed into Philadelphia's starting left tackle who anchored a rushing attack that ranked fourth in the NFL last season with 147.6 yards per game.

Mailata and the Eagles will look to repeat their success this year as they continue to chase a Super Bowl title after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season's title game.