Mavericks Rumors: Celtics' Grant Williams, Blazers' Matisse Thybulle Eyed by DAL

The Dallas Mavericks are looking at adding Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams or Portland Trail Blazers forward Matisse Thybulle in free agency, NBA insider Marc Stein reported.

Williams and Thybulle are restricted free agents.

The Blazers and Celtics would have 24 hours to match an offer sheet under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement. Stein said both teams have sent "behind-the-scenes signals to interested teams that they intend to match any offer sheet for Thybulle or Williams."

The Mavs are looking for a wing defender to play with 10-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, who is returning to Dallas next season on a three-year, $126 million deal.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle at the trade deadline last season and offered him a $6.2 million qualifying offer to stay for 2023-24. Coming off a 2022 nomination to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, the 24-year-old forward averaged a career-best 7.4 points while grabbing 3.4 rebounds and making 1.7 steals per game in 22 starts for Portland.

Portland, a team that struggled defensively for several seasons, had reportedly looked for a defensive specialist "for years" prior to Thybulle's acquisition, per NBA.com's Casey Holdahl. That might lead them to match incoming offers for a two-time NBA All-Defensive player.

Williams earned an $8.4 million qualifying offer from the Celtics after recording 8.1 points per game last season, another personal best. He also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 79 appearances and 23 starts. Williams, who is also 24, had surgery on his left hand in June but is expected to be ready for training camp.

The Celtics' willingness to match an offer sheet for Williams could be tempered by a significant addition to the team's depth. Former Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porziņģis, a 2018 All-Star, agreed to a two-year deal with Boston Friday.

After acquiring a forward, the Mavericks' next goal will be to add a "clear-cut new starting center," Stein reported. Right now, Dallas' center depth is led by Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes. Rounding that out, as well as adding a forward like Thybulle or Williams, will be vital to building a true contender around Irving.