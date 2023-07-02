Lakers Rumors: Tristan Thompson, Mo Bamba Among Big Man Options to Fill Roster Spot

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a big man with their 14th roster spot, and Mo Bamba and Tristan Thompson are both options.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided the latest news.

"L.A. is targeting another big man with its 14th roster spot, according to team sources. They are likely to carry 14 guaranteed contracts into the season, leaving one roster spot open. Mo Bamba, whom the Lakers waived on Thursday, and Tristan Thompson, who joined the team right before their playoff run, remain options to fill that 14th spot, according to league sources. The big man market has been dry so far during this free-agency period, so the Lakers could also wait to see if better options present themselves."

The seven-foot Bamba has played five years in the NBA, averaging 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.0 minutes per game.

The former Texas star went No. 5 overall in the 2018 NBA draft to the Orlando Magic.

The 25-year-old landed with the Lakers as part of a four-team trade on Feb. 9 that also included the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Bamba only played nine games with L.A., posting 3.7 points and 4.6 boards in 9.8 minutes per game. A high left ankle sprain cost him much of the Laker campaign.

The 32-year-old Thompson has been in the league for 12 years, primarily with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which he won the NBA title with in 2016. He did not see any court time last year but got picked up by the Lakers on April 9.

The 6'9" Thompson played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls in 2021-22, posting 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per game.