    Woj: Jerami Grant's $160M Blazers Contract to Be Signed Despite Lillard Trade Request

    Doric SamJuly 1, 2023

    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Star point guard Damian Lillard requested to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, but it reportedly won't affect the status of another veteran on the team.

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard's trade request "doesn't change Portland's intention to sign Jerami Grant to the five-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

