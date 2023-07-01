Woj: Jerami Grant's $160M Blazers Contract to Be Signed Despite Lillard Trade Request

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Star point guard Damian Lillard requested to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, but it reportedly won't affect the status of another veteran on the team.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lillard's trade request "doesn't change Portland's intention to sign Jerami Grant to the five-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.