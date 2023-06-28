Mets Rumors: Player Regrets Renting 'Massive Apartment' Because He Might Be Traded

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A spacious three-bedroom apartment in New York City may soon be on the market.

That's at least according to ESPN's Joon Lee, who spoke to one Mets player who is regretting his real-estate decision as the team spirals out of contention.

"There is a definite sense of people thinking about the possibility of getting traded," Lee said Wednesday on SportsCenter. "I had a conversation with someone on the Mets, who before the season rented a three-bedroom apartment because he thought there was no chance that this team, come the trade deadline, would be out of playoff contention. And he was telling me, 'We might be in a spot where I might kinda regret getting this massive apartment,' because he might get traded.

"There was another conversation I had with a member of the Mets bullpen where they were just contemplating the fact that they might not be living in New York come two months from now. So that's the general sense of the Mets clubhouse at the current moment. There's a lot of guys thinking about the next couple of weeks, if the team does not perform, this team might not be together for very much longer."

The Mets are baseball's most disappointing team at 36-43, currently sitting 16.5 games out of first place in the NL East and 8.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. This was not the season owner Steve Cohen envisioned when he agreed to spend $344 million on payroll.

Cohen called out the players during a Wednesday press conference and said the front office is "preparing all contingencies" if there's no improvement ahead of the trade deadline.

"It's been incredibly frustrating," Cohen said. "I watch every game, I watch what's going on. Would I have expected us to be in this position at the beginning of the season? No. But here we are. It's kind of weird. It's kind of strange to me. I don't know if the players are anxious. I don't know if they're pressing."

The Mets are currently 13th in runs scored but rank 25th in ERA, a byproduct of their high-priced staff underperforming and a woeful bullpen. Aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are both hovering around a four-run ERA, and they've gotten ERAs over 6 from both Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson.