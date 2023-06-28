Andrew McCutchen Addresses Pirates Trade Rumors: 'I Still Want to Be Here'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

As the Pittsburgh Pirates have fallen to fourth place in the National League Central after a hot start to the season, Andrew McCutchen's name has popped up in trade rumors with contending teams looking for a boost in the lineup.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres, McCutchen plainly stated he hopes to remain with the Pirates for the entire season.

"I've vocalized how I feel about being here and the reason why I came back," he said. "That stance hasn't changed. I still want to be here, regardless. At the same time, that's out of my control."

McCutchen signed a one-year deal with the Pirates in January that brought the five-time All-Star back to the organization where he spent the first nine years of his MLB career.

While that was at first presented as a feel-good story, the Pirates surprised everyone by starting the season 20-9 going into the month of May. They've cooled off significantly since then with 33 losses in 49 games.

Despite having a 36-42 record overall, the Pirates are only five games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the top spot in the NL Central. They're starting to get contributions from their next wave of prospects, with Henry Davis making his MLB debut on June 19 and players like Endy Rodriguez and Quinn Priester playing in Triple-A.

If the Pirates want to use the second half of this season to evaluate players for the future, McCutchen could find himself on the move to a contending team.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Monday the Texas Rangers "broached" the possibility of acquiring McCutchen, but the Pirates are "not prepared" to make a move yet.

It's unclear if the Pirates will even end up dealing their franchise icon. Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted in January when McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh that he did so with the intent on finishing his MLB career with the club.

McCutchen has had a terrific season so far with a .278/.397/.435 slash line and nine homers in 67 games. The 36-year-old is primarily playing designated hitter at this stage of his career.

Even if a trade does materialize, it's unlikely the Pirates would get a significant return because of McCutchen's age and contract. It might be in the team's best interest to simply hang onto him to give Pirates fans incentive to come to PNC Park, especially if this ends up being the final year of his storied career.