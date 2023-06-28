MLB Rumors: Mets' Max Scherzer Could Waive No-Trade Clause for 'Right Situation'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As the New York Mets go into the second half of the 2023 MLB regular season looking for answers to their recent struggles, one potential option for the front office would be to trade off some of their veteran players for prospects.

One of those potential free agents is Max Scherzer, who MLB.com's Anthony DiComo noted would be willing to waive his no-trade clause if the "right situation" to win a World Series title presented itself.

There are some complicating factors impacting a potential Scherzer trade beyond his no-trade clause. He's making $43.3 million this season and has a player option for the same amount in 2024.

Any team that might be interested in Scherzer may not want to take on his remaining salary for this season. Plus, interested clubs may not be interested in paying a pitcher who will turn 39 on July 27 more than $40 million next season.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown he will pay the salary of a player who gets traded if it means a better return for his club. They are paying the remainder of Eduardo Escobar's 2023 salary ($9.5 million total) after trading him to the Los Angeles Angels for two pitching prospects on Friday.

There's a wide gulf between what Scherzer is making and what Escobar is making, but Cohen is already paying $344.2 million for the Mets roster anyway. He doesn't seem like the type of owner who will be overly concerned about money, at least based on how he's operated so far.

Cohen announced on Twitter he will be holding a press conference before Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. His media session will come amid a rough patch that has seen the team lose 16 of 23 games in June and 36-43 overall.

Scherzer's value could be hard to pin down at this point. In addition to the financial commitment still on his contract, the three-time Cy Young winner hasn't pitched at the level of an ace this season.

In 13 starts, Scherzer has a 3.95 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 12 homers allowed over 70.2 innings.