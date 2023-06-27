NBA Trade Rumors: Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. Drawing Interest from Suns, Nets, Hawks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets have the most salary-cap space in the NBA heading into free agency, and they reportedly could look to create more by trading Kenyon Martin Jr.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Rockets might trade the forward "to create further financial flexibility." Fischer listed the Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets as potential suitors for Martin.

On paper, Martin doesn't seem like the type of player a rebuilding team like Houston would trade.

He is just 22 years old with plenty of potential and is coming off the best season of his career. He averaged 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep last season.

He also appeared in all 82 games, underscoring his durability after playing 79 in 2021-22.

Yet Houston has a new coach in Ime Udoka and has already been connected to names such as James Harden, Brook Lopez and even Jaylen Brown at times. Any of those would be a marquee, veteran addition and signal a willingness to make a run in the Western Conference.

The Rockets likely need to make a handful of moves even if they did land someone like Harden if they are going to become a true threat in the Western Conference, and trading Martin could be a precursor to something more impactful.

Still, he would be a solid role player for the Suns, Nets, Hawks or any contender.

Phoenix in particular is intriguing because the team needs impactful depth around its core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton. Martin is someone who can play multiple positions if necessary, contribute on the boards and cut into the openings created by so much starpower on the court.

That type of versatility should be enticing to a number of teams, and Houston could receive plenty in return as it attempts to shift from rebuilding mode to contention.